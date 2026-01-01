Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD 4dr SLT, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

2024 GMC Yukon

54,851 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Yukon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13981329

2024 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
54,851KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKD6RR236485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,851 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr SLT, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER RELEASE
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG) (STD)
SLT LUXURY PACKAGE includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (UV2) HD Surround Vision (UKK) Rear Pedestrian Alert (A45) memory settings (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour mirr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Subaru Outback LIMITED 160,375 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte5 LX+ for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Kia Forte5 LX+ 120,052 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 27,940 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2024 GMC Yukon