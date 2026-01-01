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2024 GMC Yukon
SLT
2024 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,851KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKD6RR236485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 54,851 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr SLT, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
SEATS SECOND ROW BUCKET POWER RELEASE
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG) (STD)
SLT LUXURY PACKAGE includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (UV2) HD Surround Vision (UKK) Rear Pedestrian Alert (A45) memory settings (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding body-colour mirr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
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506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2024 GMC Yukon