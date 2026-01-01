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Small SUV 4WD, AWD LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2018 Toyota RAV4

153,188 KM

Details Description

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14026260

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

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Contact Seller

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV2JW709090

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Volvo Of Halifax

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-2110

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$18,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2110

2018 Toyota RAV4