$18,498+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-2110
$18,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV2JW709090
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Volvo Of Halifax
3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$18,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-2110
2018 Toyota RAV4