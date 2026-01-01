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Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

2025 Buick Encore GX

44,753 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14420640

2025 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 14420640
  2. 14420640
  3. 14420640
  4. 14420640
  5. 14420640
Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL3SB077962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony seats and interior with Santorini Blue stitc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (C3U) power moonroof and (RVB) 19" Gloss Black aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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$30,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2025 Buick Encore GX