$30,987+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,753KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL3SB077962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony seats and interior with Santorini Blue stitc
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (C3U) power moonroof and (RVB) 19" Gloss Black aluminum wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2025 Buick Encore GX