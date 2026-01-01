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2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

112,302 KM

Details Features

$22,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14532390

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 14532390
  2. 14532390
  3. 14532390
  4. 14532390
  5. 14532390
Contact Seller

$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,302KM
VIN 1GCVKREC6GZ285610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AT165610
  • Mileage 112,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

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506-857-XXXX

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506-857-8611

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$22,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500