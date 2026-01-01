$22,777+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
$22,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,302KM
VIN 1GCVKREC6GZ285610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AT165610
- Mileage 112,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
Call Dealer
506-857-XXXX(click to show)
$22,777
+ taxes & licensing>
Acadia Toyota
506-857-8611
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500