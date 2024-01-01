Menu
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Richibucto, NB

2016 Mazda CX-3

234,721 KM

Details Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GX

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

Richibucto Motors

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

506-523-9111

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

234,721KM
Used
VIN JM1DKBB7XG0119511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24116A
  • Mileage 234,721 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: sport mode and drive selection switch
4.325 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat,
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P215/60R16 AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Covers

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Richibucto Motors

Richibucto Motors

Richibucto Motors

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

506-523-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Richibucto Motors

506-523-9111

2016 Mazda CX-3