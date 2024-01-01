$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GT | AWD | BSM | HUD | Bose | Nav | Cam | Alloys +
Location
Advertised Unfit
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,971 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Machine Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Sound System, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, USB & Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Sporty, Luxurious, and Fully Loaded this 2018 Mazda CX-3 is ready to rock your world! Local new car dealership trade-in with a Clean Carfax Canada report! Everything is working as it should and the car is in pristine condition inside and out. Easy financing solutions to accommodate all credit scenarios! So why wait? Call now and book your viewing! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
