2014 Chevrolet Cruze

130,084 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9378505
  • Stock #: 23039H
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7170855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

