$10,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Hino 195
A 195
2015 Hino 195
A 195
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2AYSDM2H0F1000559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Tilting Open Deck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
HYDRAULIC WHEEL LIFT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center
2015 Hino 195 A 195 0 $10,000 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 129,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GX 99,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lancaster Vehicle Center
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
Call Dealer
506-672-XXXX(click to show)
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2015 Hino 195