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2015 Hino 195

Details Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hino 195

A 195

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14073438

2015 Hino 195

A 195

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

  1. 1778331848290
  2. 1778331848888
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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 2AYSDM2H0F1000559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Tilting Open Deck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

HYDRAULIC WHEEL LIFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

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506-672-XXXX

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506-672-1000

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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2015 Hino 195