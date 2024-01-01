Menu
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

2015 Kia Soul

99,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A54F7810811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

