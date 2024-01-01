Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Honda Civic

105,550 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1711467738
  2. 1711467742
  3. 1711467747
  4. 1711467757
  5. 1711467763
  6. 1711467768
  7. 1711467774
  8. 1711467777
  9. 1711467781
  10. 1711467785
  11. 1711467788
  12. 1711467791
  13. 1711467795
  14. 1711467798
  15. 1711467801
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E51KH009193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

Used 2012 BMW X1 28i for sale in Saint John, NB
2012 BMW X1 28i 163,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Saint John, NB
2011 Ford Fusion SEL 127,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Saint John, NB
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 204,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic