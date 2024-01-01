Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Woodstock, NB

2019 Ford Mustang

42,300 KM

Details Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

  1. 1708001068
  2. 1708001068
  3. 1708001068
  4. 1708001068
  5. 1708001068
  6. 1708001068
  7. 1708001068
  8. 1708001068
  9. 1708001068
  10. 1708001068
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,300KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8UHXK5177013

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-0664A
  • Mileage 42,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Corey Ford

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Woodstock, NB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 54,800 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Woodstock, NB
2021 Ford Escape SEL 23,761 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Woodstock, NB
2021 Ford Escape SEL 32,434 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang