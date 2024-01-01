Menu
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Woodstock, NB

2021 Jeep Wrangler

64 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

64KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN7MW689289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0047A
  • Mileage 64 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-XXXX

506-328-8828

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

2021 Jeep Wrangler