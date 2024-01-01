$44,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Corey Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
64KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEN7MW689289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0047A
- Mileage 64 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Corey Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 100,000 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 50,900 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 85,300 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Email Corey Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford
Primary
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
Call Dealer
506-328-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
Corey Ford
506-328-8828
2021 Jeep Wrangler