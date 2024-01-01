Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Woodstock, NB

2020 Ford F-150

75,000 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

  1. 1709554775
  2. 1709554775
  3. 1709554775
  4. 1709554775
  5. 1709554775
  6. 1709554775
  7. 1709554775
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LKD62700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Corey Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Woodstock, NB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 100,000 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Woodstock, NB
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 50,900 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Woodstock, NB
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 85,300 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150