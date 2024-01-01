$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Corey Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP4LKD62700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Corey Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 100,000 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 50,900 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 85,300 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Email Corey Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford
Primary
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
Call Dealer
506-328-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Corey Ford
506-328-8828
2020 Ford F-150