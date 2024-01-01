Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Polished Metal Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring THIS FULLY INSPECTED FUEL SIPPER IS PRICED TO MOVE! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 542-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Dark Aluminum-Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2019 Honda Civic

141,916 KM

Details Description

$22,340

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11119855
  2. 11119855
Contact Seller

$22,340

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Polished Metal Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring THIS FULLY INSPECTED FUEL SIPPER IS PRICED TO MOVE! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 542-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford F-150 XL 123,500 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 103,325 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate 60,225 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,340

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic