$22,340+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$22,340
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Polished Metal Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring THIS FULLY INSPECTED FUEL SIPPER IS PRICED TO MOVE! FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 542-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881