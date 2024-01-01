$32,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 85,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD! COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 6/24/2025 or 120,000 km AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Honda Certified Details:* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* Multipoint InspectionReviews:* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Call Dealer
709-634-8881
+ taxes & licensing
