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Sub-Compact, 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182

2011 BMW 3 Series

95,851 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

335i

Watch This Vehicle
14102005

2011 BMW 3 Series

335i

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,851KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBADX7C59BE242186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # N512548A
  • Mileage 95,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Sub-Compact, 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

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709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2011 BMW 3 Series