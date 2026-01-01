$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW 3 Series
335i
2011 BMW 3 Series
335i
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,851KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBADX7C59BE242186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # N512548A
- Mileage 95,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Sub-Compact, 2dr Cabriolet 335i RWD, Turbocharged Gas I6 3.0L/182
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2011 BMW 3 Series