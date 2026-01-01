Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

180,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14130821

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

  1. 14130821
  2. 14130821
  3. 14130821
  4. 14130821
  5. 14130821
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
180,000KM
VIN JM3KE4CY1G0660553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Mazda

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 180,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Gander, NL
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 71,171 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Gander, NL
2023 Mazda CX-3 GT 39,580 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Airport Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-7171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2016 Mazda CX-5