$12,995+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Airport Mazda
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
709-256-7171
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,000KM
VIN JM3KE4CY1G0660553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Airport Mazda
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Airport Mazda
709-256-7171
2016 Mazda CX-5