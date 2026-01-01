$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-5
Kuro Edition
2023 Mazda CX-5
Kuro Edition
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM3P0138618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N111259A
- Mileage 56,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Kuro Edition AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2023 Mazda CX-5