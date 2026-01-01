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Small SUV 4WD, Kuro Edition AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2023 Mazda CX-5

56,344 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14222882

2023 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM3P0138618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N111259A
  • Mileage 56,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Kuro Edition AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

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709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2023 Mazda CX-5