$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H90LUC39890
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Fresh arrival
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2020 Ford Escape