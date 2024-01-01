Menu
Account
Sign In
Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence! Buy Steele Honda Certified!

2021 Toyota Venza

49,829 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

709-738-2369

  1. 11147428
  2. 11147428
  3. 11147428
  4. 11147428
  5. 11147428
  6. 11147428
  7. 11147428
  8. 11147428
  9. 11147428
  10. 11147428
  11. 11147428
  12. 11147428
  13. 11147428
  14. 11147428
  15. 11147428
  16. 11147428
  17. 11147428
  18. 11147428
  19. 11147428
  20. 11147428
  21. 11147428
  22. 11147428
  23. 11147428
  24. 11147428
  25. 11147428
  26. 11147428
  27. 11147428
  28. 11147428
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence! Buy Steele Honda Certified!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in St. John's, NL
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 134,685 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT 75,931 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura TLX TYPE S for sale in Dieppe, NB
2022 Acura TLX TYPE S 7,412 KM $57,985 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz St John's

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

Call Dealer

709-738-XXXX

(click to show)

709-738-2369

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-738-2369

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza