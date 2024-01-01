$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED
Location
Steele Auto Group
211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8
709-738-2369
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
49,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence! Buy Steele Honda Certified!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Mercedes-Benz St John's
211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8
Call Dealer
709-738-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-738-2369
2021 Toyota Venza