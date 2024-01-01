$44,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
Steele Auto Group
211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8
709-738-2369
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
46,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, A-Spec AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Mercedes-Benz St John's
211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8
2022 Acura RDX