Small SUV 4WD, A-Spec AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Acura RDX

46,250 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec

2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Steele Auto Group

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

709-738-2369

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,250KM
Used
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,250 KM

Small SUV 4WD, A-Spec AWD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz St John's

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

709-738-2369

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-738-2369

2022 Acura RDX