2016 Honda Pilot

Immobilizer

Driver Information Centre

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Rear centre armrest w/storage

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Mobile hotspot internet access

Leather Door Trim Insert

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Front Facing Rear Seat

Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition and map database covering major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S, states

Passenger Seat

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat adjustable armrest, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment and armrest, one-touch sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding second-...