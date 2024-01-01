$26,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
89,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S17627A
- Mileage 89,745 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Highline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 49,829 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Acura RDX A-Spec 46,250 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 134,685 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan