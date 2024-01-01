Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Highline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,745 KM

Details Description

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S17627A
  • Mileage 89,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Highline 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan