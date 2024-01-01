$75,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$75,888
+ taxes & licensing
39,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,202 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 159" High Country, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2007 Hyundai Elantra 172,009 KM $205 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V 11,112 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 98,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
Call Dealer
902-667-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$75,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD