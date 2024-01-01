Menu
4WD Crew Cab 159 High Country, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

39,202 KM

$75,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

High Country

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$75,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,202 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 159" High Country, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

$75,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD