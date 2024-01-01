$37,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Forester
Premier
2023 Subaru Forester
Premier
Location
Steele Auto Group
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
902-667-9975
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Premier CVT, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-667-9975
2023 Subaru Forester