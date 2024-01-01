Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Wrangler

163,000 KM

Details Features

$21,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

Smith & Watt Chrysler

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

  1. 1712670625
  2. 1712670718
  3. 1712670717
  4. 1712670717
  5. 1712670717
  6. 1712670717
  7. 1712670717
  8. 1712670717
  9. 1712670717
  10. 1712670717
  11. 1712670717
  12. 1712670622
  13. 1712670717
  14. 1712670718
  15. 1712670717
  16. 1712670717
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6GL121978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23021A
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smith & Watt Chrysler

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Barrington, NS
2018 Ford F-150 XL 178,845 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Barrington, NS
2021 Ford F-150 FX4 128,383 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 HARVEST for sale in Barrington, NS
2018 RAM 1500 HARVEST 224,760 KM $21,598 + tax & lic

Email Smith & Watt Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smith & Watt Chrysler

Smith & Watt Chrysler

Barrington Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

Call Dealer

902-637-XXXX

(click to show)

902-637-2330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,695

+ taxes & licensing

Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler