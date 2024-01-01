Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Honda HR-V

90,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L AWD w/Nav, Power Moonroof, Backup Cam

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L AWD w/Nav, Power Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H72GM109612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26970
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

USB Input
Blind Spot Display
Mirror-integrated LED turn indicators

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Honda HR-V