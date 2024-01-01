Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Honda Civic

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11253995
  2. 11253995
  3. 11253995
  4. 11253995
  5. 11253995
  6. 11253995
  7. 11253995
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,000KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H49HU305934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29618
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote entry system

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 85,044 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 56,063 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 37,500 KM $24,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic