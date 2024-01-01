Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Honda CR-V

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX w/ Carplay& Android Auto, Moonroof, Honda Lanewatch

2018 Honda CR-V

EX w/ Carplay& Android Auto, Moonroof, Honda Lanewatch

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H57JH126250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28404
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink remote system

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback
Body-coloured heated power door mirrors
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Projector-Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Front USB Charging Ports
7-Inch Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
USB Charging Ports in 2nd Row
Driver’s Seat w/ 12-Way Power Adjustment
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
"Apple Car Play/Android Auto

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX w/ Carplay& Android Auto, Moonroof, Honda Lanewatch for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Honda CR-V