Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Honda Accord

98,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

98,400KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F14JA809843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Additional Features

Led Headlights
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Locks & Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Lock
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat

