2019 Hyundai Elantra

99,000 KM

Details

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991751
  • Stock #: 18766
  • VIN: KMHH35LE4KU110703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18766
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

16" Alloy Wheels

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Premium cloth upholstery
Heated Power mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Multifunction Steering Wheel
8" Touch Screen
60/40 Split Rear Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

