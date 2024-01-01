Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE for sale in Stittsville, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

68,904 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1714055483
  2. 1714055483
  3. 1714055483
  4. 1714055483
  5. 1714055483
  6. 1714055483
  7. 1714055483
  8. 1714055483
  9. 1714055483
  10. 1714055483
  11. 1714055483
  12. 1714055483
  13. 1714055483
  14. 1714055483
  15. 1714055483
  16. 1714055483
  17. 1714055483
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXJU509889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2017 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Stittsville, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent GL 147,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 57,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo V60 R-Design for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Volvo V60 R-Design 105,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra