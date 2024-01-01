Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Civic

105,697 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11026181
  2. 11026181
  3. 11026181
  4. 11026181
  5. 11026181
  6. 11026181
  7. 11026181
  8. 11026181
  9. 11026181
  10. 11026181
  11. 11026181
  12. 11026181
  13. 11026181
  14. 11026181
  15. 11026181
  16. 11026181
  17. 11026181
  18. 11026181
  19. 11026181
  20. 11026181
  21. 11026181
  22. 11026181
  23. 11026181
  24. 11026181
  25. 11026181
  26. 11026181
  27. 11026181
  28. 11026181
  29. 11026181
  30. 11026181
  31. 11026181
  32. 11026181
  33. 11026181
  34. 11026181
  35. 11026181
  36. 11026181
  37. 11026181
  38. 11026181
  39. 11026181
  40. 11026181
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,697KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC4B63LH401618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27167
  • Mileage 105,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
POWER DOORS

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Radar Cruise Control
ECON mode
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 32,539 KM $30,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 100,600 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 30,911 KM $28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic