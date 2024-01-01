Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda CR-V

73,290 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX w/ CarPlay, Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,290KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H29LH225869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27593
  • Mileage 73,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

ECON mode
USB CONNECTIVITY
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2020 Honda CR-V