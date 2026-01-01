$32,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Odyssey
EX
2020 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,377KM
VIN 5FNRL6H46LB503949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 67,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10012
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electric parking brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Hyundai KONA Preferred 30,443 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Sportage EX 75,795 KM $29,590 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 99,784 KM $21,790 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Honda Odyssey