$26,690+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Pilot
EX w/ Power Moonroof, Push Button Start, Backup Cam
2020 Honda Pilot
EX w/ Power Moonroof, Push Button Start, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,230KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H38LB502151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 44257
- Mileage 134,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power/Heated Side Mirrors, Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Pilot include:
Power/Heated Side Mirrors
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Garage Door Opener
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44257
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power/Heated Side Mirrors, Push Button Start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Pilot include:
Power/Heated Side Mirrors
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
Garage Door Opener
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44257
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Exterior
Front wiper de-icer
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED Fog Lights
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Power/Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Honda Civic COUPE Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 43,600 KM $22,590 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 78,957 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 74,317 KM $25,690 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,690
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2020 Honda Pilot