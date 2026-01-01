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<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 10242

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

91,342 KM

Details Description Features

$44,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed

Watch This Vehicle
14071146

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,342KM
VIN 1GTPUCEK3NZ515088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,342 KM

Vehicle Description



Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 10242

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Integrated Tailgate Step

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear seat reminder

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed 91,342 KM $44,590 + tax & lic

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$44,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 GMC Sierra 1500