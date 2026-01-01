$44,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,342KM
VIN 1GTPUCEK3NZ515088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10242
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Integrated Tailgate Step
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear seat reminder
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab Short Bed 91,342 KM $44,590 + tax & lic
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$44,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2022 GMC Sierra 1500