Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

2,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Wireless Phone Charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

2,700KM
Used
VIN 3VWGM7BU2NM018996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28236
  • Mileage 2,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C
Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

Hill hold assist

Additional Features

USB port
Interior ambient lighting
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Light Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driving Profile Selection
Heated outer rear seats
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
8 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
"Start/Stop System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go (Automatic)
Remote Start (Automatic)
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro (10.25")

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Volkswagen Jetta