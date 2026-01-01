$26,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,165KM
VIN 3MZBPBDM0PM361424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 106080
- Mileage 73,165 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2023 Mazda MAZDA3