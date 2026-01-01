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2023 Mazda MAZDA3

73,165 KM

Details Features

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14164591

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,165KM
VIN 3MZBPBDM0PM361424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 106080
  • Mileage 73,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$26,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2023 Mazda MAZDA3