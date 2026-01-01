$25,090+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Sorento
EX
2020 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,090
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,000KM
VIN 5XYPHDA52LG650164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats, Power Lumbar Support and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Electric Parking Brake
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
360 Camera
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 106095
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Electric Parking Brake
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
360 Camera
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 106095
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$25,090
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Kia Sorento