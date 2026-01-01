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2024 Volkswagen Golf

2,968 KM

Details Features

$39,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 380 Performance

Watch This Vehicle
14129626

2024 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 380 Performance

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,290

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,968KM
VIN WVWWA7CD9RW222092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$39,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2024 Volkswagen Golf