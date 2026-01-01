$39,290+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 380 Performance
2024 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 380 Performance
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,968KM
VIN WVWWA7CD9RW222092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,968 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$39,290
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2024 Volkswagen Golf