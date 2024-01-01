Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Berwick, NS

2014 Chevrolet Spark

178,900 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

(902) 300-1583

  1. 1711464761
  2. 1711464761
  3. 1711464761
  4. 1711464761
  5. 1711464761
  6. 1711464761
  7. 1711464761
  8. 1711464761
  9. 1711464761
  10. 1711464761
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL8CF6S92EC457370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murphys Auto Sales

Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Berwick, NS
2014 Chevrolet Spark LT 178,900 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in Berwick, NS
2017 Subaru WRX SPORT 158,200 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Berwick, NS
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 277,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Murphys Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphys Auto Sales

Murphys Auto Sales

4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0

Call Dealer

(902) 300-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 300-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murphys Auto Sales

(902) 300-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Spark