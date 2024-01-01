$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2014 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
(902) 300-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
178,900KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CF6S92EC457370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murphys Auto Sales
2014 Chevrolet Spark LT 178,900 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX SPORT 158,200 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 277,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Murphys Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphys Auto Sales
4358 Evangeline Trail, Berwick, NS B0P 1E0
Call Dealer
(902) 300-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Murphys Auto Sales
(902) 300-1583
2014 Chevrolet Spark