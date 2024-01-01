Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2013 Ford Fiesta SE is loaded with top-line features. Rear Window Defroster, Unique cloth bucket seats -inc: adjustable head restraints, driver side armrest, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Fiesta SE Steel mini spare, Solar tinted acoustic glass, Remote keyless entry, Rear windshield wiper, Rear liftgate spoiler, Rear dome lamp, Quad-beam halogen headlamps, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks -inc: autolock, Passenger seatback map pocket, P185/60HR15 all-season BSW tires, Metallic painted shift knob, Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel, door handle bezels, IP canisters, steering wheel spokes, air cond register bezels, Manual Air Conditioning, Intermittent windshield wipers, Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, message centre, trip computer, Hill Start Assist, Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front/rear side curtain airbags. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. The Experts Verdict... As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a fuel-efficient small car, but you dont want to sacrifice the interior quality or modern features usually found only on larger, more expensive models, the 2013 Ford Fiesta sub-compact is an easy choice. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2013 Ford Fiesta

163,475 KM

Details Description Features

$10,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

  1. 11251571
  2. 11251571
  3. 11251571
  4. 11251571
  5. 11251571
  6. 11251571
  7. 11251571
  8. 11251571
  9. 11251571
  10. 11251571
  11. 11251571
  12. 11251571
  13. 11251571
  14. 11251571
  15. 11251571
  16. 11251571
  17. 11251571
  18. 11251571
  19. 11251571
  20. 11251571
  21. 11251571
  22. 11251571
  23. 11251571
  24. 11251571
  25. 11251571
  26. 11251571
  27. 11251571
  28. 11251571
  29. 11251571
  30. 11251571
  31. 11251571
  32. 11251571
  33. 11251571
  34. 11251571
  35. 11251571
  36. 11251571
  37. 11251571
Contact Seller

$10,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,475 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Fiesta SE is loaded with top-line features. Rear Window Defroster, Unique cloth bucket seats -inc: adjustable head restraints, driver side armrest, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Fiesta SE
Steel mini spare, Solar tinted acoustic glass, Remote keyless entry, Rear windshield wiper, Rear liftgate spoiler, Rear dome lamp, Quad-beam halogen headlamps, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks -inc: autolock, Passenger seatback map pocket, P185/60HR15 all-season BSW tires, Metallic painted shift knob, Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel, door handle bezels, IP canisters, steering wheel spokes, air cond register bezels, Manual Air Conditioning, Intermittent windshield wipers, Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, message centre, trip computer, Hill Start Assist, Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners, Front/rear side curtain airbags.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a fuel-efficient small car, but you dont want to sacrifice the interior quality or modern features usually found only on larger, more expensive models, the 2013 Ford Fiesta sub-compact is an easy choice.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto 87,838 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE 50,786 KM $46,195 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2021 Honda CR-V LX 127,585 KM $27,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,295

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta