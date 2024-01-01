$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV8K6264102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N150283A
- Mileage 71,453 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Email Steele Auto Group
2019 Chevrolet Equinox