2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

71,453 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
71,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV8K6264102

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N150283A
  • Mileage 71,453 KM

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-XXXX

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
