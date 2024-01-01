Menu
Compact Cars, LE FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2021 Toyota C-HR

76,005 KM

Details Description

$23,977

$23,977 + tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$23,977

76,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS7494
  • Mileage 76,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, LE FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

