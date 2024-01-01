$22,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$22,977
+ taxes & licensing
84,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS6494
- Mileage 84,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Highline Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
