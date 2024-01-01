$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda RX-8
2010 Mazda RX-8
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 43,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Sub-Compact, 4dr Cpe Man R3, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas Rotary 1.3L/80
