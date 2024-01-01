Menu
Sub-Compact, 4dr Cpe Man R3, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas Rotary 1.3L/80

2010 Mazda RX-8

43,766 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda RX-8

2010 Mazda RX-8

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 43,766 KM

Sub-Compact, 4dr Cpe Man R3, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas Rotary 1.3L/80

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2010 Mazda RX-8