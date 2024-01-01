$10,800+ tax & licensing
2005 Mazda RX-8
GT Certified!LOWKM!MANUAL!ROTARYENGINE!WeApproveAllCredit!
2005 Mazda RX-8
GT Certified!LOWKM!MANUAL!ROTARYENGINE!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
VIN JM1FE173650157086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red/Black
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 24N2302
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! Low KM RWD Vehicle Equipped with Rotary Engine, Manual Transmission, Rear Suicide Doors, 2-Toned Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, A/C, Power Options and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2005 Mazda RX-8