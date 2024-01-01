$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
2014 Jeep Compass
2014 Jeep Compass
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Adjuster Silver Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Li...
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service Premium Sound Group 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers Power Expr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
2014 Jeep Compass