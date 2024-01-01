Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2014 Jeep Compass

83,218 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Compass

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr North, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH/VINYL LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Driver Seat Height Adjuster Silver Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Li...
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service Premium Sound Group 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers Power Expr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Amherst, NS
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 184,500 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Amherst, NS
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 89,745 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in St. John's, NL
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 49,829 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass