$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # N258847AA
- Mileage 176,781 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda5 GS | 6-Passenger Seating | Sliding Rear Doors | Fuel Efficient | MVI OnlyThe Mazda5 is one of those rare vehicles that makes a lot of sense for Nova Scotia families. Whether you're heading across the MacKay Bridge for the daily routine or loading up for a weekend trip to the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, this LOW MILEAGE FOR THE YEAR and WELL PRICED PEOPLE MOVER offers impressive practicality in an easy-to-drive package.The GS trim strikes a great balance between comfort, efficiency, and versatility. Powered by Mazda's proven 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers responsive handling, stable highway manners, and excellent visibility. Unlike many larger SUVs, the Mazda5 provides flexible six-passenger seating and convenient sliding rear doors while maintaining the driving feel of a compact car. For buyers looking for a practical family vehicle with a valid Nova Scotia MVI, it remains one of the most affordable and useful options on the road.Performance & SafetyFront-wheel drive2.5L 4-cylinder engineAutomatic transmissionDynamic Stability ControlTraction Control SystemAnti-lock braking systemBrake AssistTire pressure monitoring systemMultiple airbagsComfort & TechHeated front seatsCloth upholsteryBluetooth connectivityTouchscreen audio displayRearview cameraAir conditioningKeyless entryCruise controlPower windows and locksSliding rear doorsSplit-folding rear seatingContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and see if this Mazda5 is the right fit for your needs. It's a practical choice for growing families or anyone looking for an affordable way to make the most of the Nova Scotia summer.MVI ONLYThis vehicle is part of our MVI Only Used Cars inventory an affordable option for buyers who don't mind a little elbow grease. Like a fixer-upper home, these vehicles might need some TLC after purchase, but they've all been fully inspected and come with a valid 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI). A copy of the inspection report and a list of any recommended or required work will be provided. We also include a Carfax Vehicle History Report for full transparency. These vehicles are priced for immediate sale and offer a great opportunity for the right buyer to get on the road at a budget-friendly price.Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to identify and disclose known or visible issues during our inspection process, additional repairs may be required. Symptoms such as warning lights, abnormal noises (including squeaks, rattles, or whines), or performance concerns may require further diagnosis. Please note that sealed components such as engines, transmissions, and clutches are not dismantled or internally inspected. It is the sole responsibility of the purchaser to address any repairs or maintenance needs beyond those required to meet the standards of a valid Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI). We also recommend that purchasers obtain an independent inspection of the vehicle prior to purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Subaru
Call Dealer
902-407-XXXX(click to show)
902-407-8707
Alternate Numbers1-888-804-7945
+ taxes & licensing>
902-407-8707